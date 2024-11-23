Following the Supreme Court ruling on state jurisdiction over betting, Kano Hisbah plans to renew its crackdown on betting shops

Hisbah links rising betting to economic hardship and concerns over its negative effects on families and youth

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced plans to resume its clampdown on betting shops following the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, November 22, that betting regulation falls under state jurisdiction.

The ruling nullified the 2005 National Lottery Act, which had legalized sports betting under federal law.

Hisbah Plans Betting Shop Raids After Supreme Court Lottery Act Verdict

"We will resume our clampdown on betting shops with renewed determination since betting is illegal under Kano State sharia law," said Abba Sufi, Director General of the Kano Hisbah, during a press briefing.

Hisbah operatives previously raided and shut down dozens of football betting shops in Kano, citing complaints from parents about the negative influence of betting on their children.

However, these raids were halted after the National Lottery Commission challenged their legality under the now-quashed Lottery Act.

“With this verdict, the controversy on who should regulate betting between the federal and state governments has been settled,” Sufi stated.

Sydney Emeafu, leader of the National Union of Gaming and Lottery Workers (NUGLOW) in Kano, expressed concern for the approximately 200 betting shops in the city.

These establishments, frequented by residents to watch international football matches and place bets, now face renewed enforcement.

According to Sufi, the rise in betting stems from the harsh economic climate, which has driven many to seek quick gains through football betting.

"This vice is destroying families and eroding the values we hold dear under sharia law," he added.

