Ota, Ogun state - Founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) David Oyedepo, has warned young people not to chat on their phones during church service.

Oyedepo said there is no lawless zone in life but young people hate laws and regulations.

The man of God said even herbalists have laws they give to those who patronize them for help, Church Gist reports.

He gave the warning a few days before the annual spiritual gathering called Shiloh 2024 at Canaaland in Ota, Ogun state.

Legit.ng reports that Shiloh is Winners Chapel's annual spiritual gathering which usually has captains of industries, diplomats, and statesmen in attendance.

Pre-Shiloh message to youths

Speaking during a church service at Faith Tabernacle, he said young People can't be chatting on their telephone in church because even Babalawos give laws.

“People hate law. Young people they hate law. They hate regulations. Now you to church and carry your phone, and be doing you know chat in church. There is no lawless zone in life. Nowhere, even Babalawo has law. That this thing I give you, you mustn’t talk til you get home. Is that not a law? If you talk you die. You just hold your mouth.

“There is no lawless zone in life only in the grave. In the grave no law because nobody is hearing you.”

