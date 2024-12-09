The UK issued 300,000 new visas to Nigerians in the past two years, showcasing a strong relationship despite criticism of immigration policies

The United Kingdom has revealed that it issued approximately 300,000 new visas to Nigerians over the past two years.

The UK noted that this effort signals a significant relationship between the two nations despite some criticisms of the UK’s immigration policies.

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, addressed concerns about harsh immigration policies and emphasized the beneficial relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, he stated,

“I have to contest this picture because the UK in the last couple of years has granted around 300,000 new visas to Nigerians which far exceeds any other visa relationship which Nigeria has with any other country.”

Montgomery highlighted that the trend has been especially positive following Brexit.

“Nigeria has been a major beneficiary of the post-Brexit migration visa rules,” he added.

The High Commissioner praised the significant contributions of Nigerians to the UK, especially in sectors like social care, Vanguard reported.

“These people play an incredibly important role in certain sectors, particularly our social care sector,” he said.

According to Montgomery, Nigeria now accounts for about 10% of all UK visas granted in the past two years, emphasizing the strong visa relationship between the two countries.

“I would like to emphasize how huge the relationship is. It outstrips any other visa relationship that Nigeria has with any other single country in my understanding,” he said.

He reassured applicants that the chances of approval are high if the proper documentation and evidence are provided.

“If you apply with the right documentation and the right evidence, the approval rate is very high,” Montgomery noted.

Increase in work visa approvals

The envoy also reported an increase in the number of work visas issued to Nigerians.

“The number of people getting work visas to the UK has gone from something like 10 to 20,000 about six, seven years ago to 80-90,000 a year in the last two years,” he said.

