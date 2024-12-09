The arrest of a Nigerian cyber fraud gang in Vadodara revealed they had purchased over 500 bank accounts to facilitate their fraudulent activities

An ongoing police investigation into the arrest of a Nigerian cyber fraud gang has uncovered that the gang members acquired hundreds of bank accounts across various states to facilitate their fraudulent activities.

The gang used these accounts to transfer and siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

Bank Account Purchases

According to cybercrime officials, the gang possessed details of over 500 bank accounts, which they claimed to have purchased from another gang in exchange for money.

These accounts were reportedly opened using either genuine or bogus documents, enabling the cybercriminals to transfer large sums of money between them undetected.

Arrest and Investigation

Police arrested Lezhu John, Gibril Mohammed, and Egboola Ekena on Friday. The trio was apprehended in Delhi based on bank account transactions and intelligence inputs.

"Their visa expired, but still they chose to stay in India. All three used to commit cyber frauds to earn quick money," said M M Rajput, ACP (cybercrime).

Modus Operandi

The investigation also revealed that the accused had hundreds of photographs of men and women stored on their mobile phones.

These images were used to create bogus social media accounts for luring victims.

The extent of their fraudulent activities was exposed when a young woman filed a complaint at the Cybercrime police station, reporting a loss of over Rs 2.62 lakh to the gang.

Ongoing Efforts

Police are now working to trace the gangs that sold the bank account details to the Nigerian fraudsters.

The investigation aims to dismantle the network of cyber crooks and prevent further exploitation of gullible individuals.

