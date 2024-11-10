Nigerian police arrested 113 foreign nationals and 17 Nigerians for cybercrime at a guarded three-story building in Abuja

Residents, who thought the foreigners were expatriates due to visible police security, were surprised by the arrests

After the arrests, police security increased, with new guards taking over and some detained Nigerians reportedly returning to the building

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian police have arrested 113 foreign nationals and 17 Nigerian collaborators for cybercrime.

The residence where the suspects were arrested was a three-story structure marked with an unmistakable warning: “Keep off. NPF-NCCC under investigation.”

113 hacker allegedly under the protection of some police officers have been arrested Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, local residents shared that the foreign nationals, who were recent arrivals, had been guarded by police officers.

A resident named Sanusi said the building was empty until the foreigners arrived in August 2024.

Sanusi further noted that the presence of police officers suggested the foreigners were expatriates or high-level professionals, as construction projects nearby commonly involve such security.

Sanusi said:

“What was surprising with the arrest was that there were police officers guarding the house.

“I thought they were expatriates or construction executives, considering the road work ongoing in the Katampe extension.

"For them to be doing what they said they did and still request police security raises questions.”

Residents: They lived quiet lives, no red flags

Sanusi and other residents shared that the foreigners lived inconspicuously and avoided drawing attention.

They said:

“They weren’t loud. They used modest cars and kept to themselves. The presence of police officers gave no impression they were cybercriminals.”

A security guard working nearby, who did not disclose his name, confirmed that officers of the Nigeria Police Force regularly guarded the residence.

“There was security there 24 hours. I saw police and regular guards, but they never interacted with us,” he said.

Changes in security, mysterious visitors

Following the arrest, residents noted a rotation of police officers guarding the building.

Mustapha Bazkware, another local resident, recalled seeing official vehicles with sirens accompanying the foreigners on outings.

He initially thought the property was a “safe house” for federal government personnel due to these official visitors.

Bazkware said:

“Honestly, I thought it was a DSS safe house. If it wasn’t, why would government vehicles be there? I saw the foreigners regularly, but the loud ones were the officials accompanying them.”

Suspects released amid tight security

Despite the sweeping arrests, some locals reported seeing three Nigerians who were initially detained returning to the house.

A local trader confirmed,

“They released some of the Nigerians. I saw about three of them go back inside.”

Sanusi confirmed this, adding that he observed the Nigerians who were released re-entering the residence under the watch of stern-faced police officers who continued guarding the property.

Efforts to reach Force Spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi for comments on allegations that the foreign nationals previously enjoyed police protection, and to verify the reports of released Nigerians, were unsuccessful.

NDLEA arrests 2 businessmen, others for drug trafficking in Lagos

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Nigerian Canadian nurse Usman Grace Khadijat Olami at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

Olami was arrested on 4th October during the inward clearance of Air France passengers from Toronto, Canada via Paris.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng