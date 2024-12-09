Reno Omokri reacts as naira strengthens against US dollar

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said some Nigerians are unconcerned about the rise of Naira against the dollar because they bet against the Nigerian currency.

Omokri said they had speculated against the Naira but have now lost due to the appreciation of the Naira.

Omokri said some Nigerians are hoping and praying the appreciation of the Naira does not last. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

He stated this in a post made via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Sunday, December 8.

The social critic said the speculators are praying that the appreciation of the Naira will not last.

Omokri said the appreciation of the naira will last and even appreciate further if the people “Grow Naira Buy Naija.”

"The reason some Nigerians are lukewarm about the appreciation of the Naira is because they bet against the Naira. They bought Dollars and Pounds, thinking the Naira was dead and buried. But the Naira is a seed of greatness. And seeds grow when they are buried. Now, they have speculated against the Naira and lost, which is why they are hoping, praying, and saying that the appreciation of the Naira will not last. But as long as you and I #GrowNairaBuyNaija, it will last and even appreciate further."

Nigerians react as naira appreciates

@IteshiM2023

You are dreaming

By January you might see $1 equals N2,000

Keep dreaming 🤣🤣🤣🤣

@CameronWaigha

Are you really serious? That the naira is gaining ground. Well, let's wait and see. Good luck!

@X_citizens

The dollar is falling. Every other currency paired with the dollar is experiencing significant growth. So don't take credit for it. It's universal!

Reason: There's more supply of dollars than demand. Christmas is here, hence more demand for local currencies worldwide.

@YayaOseni

Nays are on permutations right now.

Experts predict new exchange rate as naira appreciates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian currency, the naira, witnessed rapid gains in the foreign exchange markets in recent weeks.

Data from the FX markets shows that the naira has gained over N300 in the last three weeks

The development is due mainly to the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Source: Legit.ng