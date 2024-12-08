The Nigerian currency, the naira, has witnessed rapid gains in the foreign exchange markets in recent weeks

Data from the FX markets shows that the naira has gained over N300 in the last three weeks

The development is due mainly to the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) by CBN

The Nigerian currency, the naira, has appreciated steadily since the Eurobond sales and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the Electronic Matching System on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Information from the CBN shows the naira appreciated N1,533 from N1,570 on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Naira gains N300 against the dollar in three weeks

The naira has gained more than N300 since the second week of November 2024, when it hit an all-time low of N1,689 per dollar.

Experts have disclosed that the naira will continue to rally until January 2025.

They say that the naira’s gains are due to the FX market's transparency, which the introduction of the EFEMS has boosted.

The new FX trading platform helps tackle speculations and improve transparency in Nigeria’s FX market.

The functions of the EFEMS

It automatically matches buy and sell orders and promotes fairness and efficiency in forex trading.

Analysts have expressed hope about the EFEMS’ potential to curtail persistent challenges affecting the naira and Nigeria’s FX reserves.

The new platform allows authorised dealers, including banks, to place buy and sell orders in real-time. Transactions are automatically matched based on predetermined rules to ensure rapid execution and real-time visibility for participants and regulators.

Experts predict new rates for the naira

Experts have lauded the CBN’s initiative, saying the naira is now finding its value via the new platform.

Senior banker and economist Janet Ogochukwu disclosed that the new platform enabled the naira to perform well against major currencies, defying the dire predictions against it.

“I think the new system has been seen as transformative in shaping the true value of the naira. Now, we are seeing the true rates in which the local currency can trade,” she said.

According to her, the move has defied naysayers who predicted the worst for the naira. She said that if the move is sustained, the naira could revert to N1,300 by January 2025.

CBN crashes dollar for importers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN had crashed the dollar for Nigerian importers as the value of the naira rose.

The apex bank reduced the Customs exchange rate for cargo clearance from N1,588 to N1,533 per dollar as of Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The development means importers opening Form M will pay N55 less to clear cargoes from Nigeria's ports.

