The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested Blessing Okoi, an interstate child trafficking suspect, who allegedly lured children from schools with snacks.

Okoi was apprehended after abducting two children from their school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Source: Getty Images

Details of the Arrest

Blessing Okoi was found in possession of two children, one of whom was identified as Hope Evans.

In an attempt to hand the child over to a new parent, Okoi had renamed Hope Evans to David Evans.

The arrest was made in the FCT, and the police are currently investigating the extent of Okoi's activities.

Police Advisory

The Commissioner of Police (CP) for the FCT has urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and careful with their wards.

The CP emphasized the importance of monitoring children's activities and being cautious of strangers offering snacks or other items.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the suspect's operations.

The full statement read thus:

“FCT POLICE COMMAND ARRESTS BLESSING OKOI AN INTERSTATE CHILD TRAFFICKING SUSPECT WHO LURES CHILDREN FROM SCHOOLS WITH SNACKS. Blessing Okoi, a child trafficking suspect was arrested in FCT after abducting two children from their school in Porthacourt, Rivers State. One of the Children seen in her possession was Hope Evans, who she renamed David Evans in a bid to hand him over to a new parent. The CP FCT urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant and careful with their wards as investigations are still ongoing to unravel the extent of the suspects activities.”

