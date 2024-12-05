FCCPC said it is still looking into allegations of exorbitant ticket prices made by Air Peace and other businesses

The investigation began on December 3 under the direction of Ondaje Ijagwu, the commission's Director of Corporate Affairs

The development occurs after media reports earlier referenced the commission's declaration that Air Peace was not being investigated by FG

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has stated that it is continuing to investigate claims of unfair ticket prices by Air Peace and other companies.

According to a statemnet by Ondaje Ijagwu, the commission's Director of Corporate Affairs in Abuja, the investigation started on December 3.

Ijagwu said this in response to media reports citing the commission's statement that the federal government was not investigating Air Peace, The Guardian reported.

He clarified that one of the organizations being contacted to address claims of unfair ticket pricing, such as large price increases for reservations made in advance on particular domestic routes, is Air Peace.

Ijagwu claimed that these investigations, which are being carried out in accordance with the FCCPAct (FCCPA) 2018, are aimed at addressing poor service performance, unfair business practices, and possible violations of consumer rights.

According to Ijagwu, the investigation's goals were to safeguard consumer interests, increase openness, and guarantee adherence to legal requirements.

“The referenced story, which seems syndicated and sponsored, did not emanate from the FCCPC. We advise the public to disregard it in its entirety.

“The FCCPC stands firmly by its official release dated Dec. 1, which announced inquiries into widespread consumer complaints in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

“The FCCPC reaffirms that the inquiry into Air Peace commenced as scheduled on Dec. 3, and remains ongoing,” he said.

According to him, the committee is now going over the information and responses that Air Peace and other organizations that are being investigated have submitted.

The director promised to make the right decisions and take the required steps to resolve any infractions found.

”We urge the public to rely solely on verified communications from the FCCPC,” he said.

Air Peace reportedly increases Lagos-Abuja one-way ticket

Legit.ng reported that a one-way ticket on Air Peace from Lagos to Abuja would cost N200,000 starting on November 1, 2024.

According to experts, the airline business is being severely impacted by the difficult economic climate, leading to fare increases by carriers in the face of passenger protests.

Some Nigerians have been compelled by the development to select alternate modes of transportation, favoring vehicle travel.

