Nigerian military pensioners shut down the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, protesting the non-payment of their 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024

The retirees demanded various entitlements, including palliatives, pension increases, and the refund of deductions for medically boarded soldiers

The protest has caused significant disruption, urging the government to address their grievances swiftly

Retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, under the umbrella of the Coalition of Military Pensioners, shut down the Federal Ministry of Finance on Thursday morning.

The protest was due to the non-payment of their 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024.

Protest Details

The retirees, who gathered from various chapters, expressed their frustration over the Federal Government's failure to pay their entitlements.

They blocked the ministry's entrance, demanding immediate action to address their grievances.

Demands

The pensioners' demands include:

Payment of palliatives from October 2023 to November 2024.

Addition of N32,000 to their pensions.

Payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) in bulk.

Refund of deductions made from the pensions of medically boarded soldiers.

Government Response

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from the Federal Government of Nigeria regarding the pensioners' demands.

The protest has caused significant disruption in the ministry's operations, highlighting the urgent need for resolution.

Military officers in Nigeria

Nigerian military officers are believed to be dedicated professionals who serve in the Nigerian Armed Forces, which include the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

They play crucial roles in maintaining national security, defending the country's sovereignty, and participating in peacekeeping missions both domestically and internationally.

These officers undergo training and education to prepare for their duties, which range from combat operations and strategic planning to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

