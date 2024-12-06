"War Crimes": Amnesty International Alleges How Many Nigerians Died in Military Detention
- Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of over 10,000 deaths in custody since the Boko Haram insurgency began
- The organization claims these abuses, including civilian attacks, and extrajudicial executions, among others were systematic and targeted civilians
- Amnesty’s report also condemns Boko Haram for atrocities such as mass killings, abductions, and attacks on schools
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of responsibility for over 10,000 deaths in custody since the Boko Haram insurgency began in the North-East.
Amnesty's country director, Isa Sanusi, made this revelation during a press briefing on Thursday, December 5.
Furthermore, Amnesty International announced that it has filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, alleging crimes against humanity.
“The Nigerian military has frequently treated anyone from areas controlled by Boko Haram as suspected members of the group,” Sanusi remarked.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Allegations of systematic abuse
Tax reform: Reno Omokri sends strong message to South as Northern leaders war against Tinubu's bills
Sanusi outlined war crimes committed by government forces, including civilian attacks, extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances, Vanguard reported.
Amnesty’s findings suggest these actions could constitute crimes against humanity, including murder, extermination, imprisonment, and gender-based persecution.
“The evidence shows that these abuses were systematic and targeted civilians,” he added.
Amnesty Internation speak against Boko Haram atrocities
The organization’s report also criticized Boko Haram for its atrocities, including mass killings, abductions, and attacks on schools.
The Punch reported that these actions were described as deliberate efforts to deter education, particularly for girls.
“Boko Haram has carried out widespread abductions, particularly of girls and young women, and has attacked schools to prevent what it deems ‘Western’ education,” the report stated.
The 144-page report underscores the urgent need for accountability on all sides of the conflict.
Amnesty International reacts to Sokoto killings
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that with the growing concerns over the killing of many Nigerians especially the recent attack on travels in Sokoto, Amnesty International has said that tasks issued to security operatives by the president have not changed anything.
Amnesty International in a statement condemned the killing of Nigerians and the gruesome murder of travellers along the Gidan-Bawa road in Sokoto state.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944