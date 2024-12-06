Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of over 10,000 deaths in custody since the Boko Haram insurgency began

The organization claims these abuses, including civilian attacks, and extrajudicial executions, among others were systematic and targeted civilians

Amnesty’s report also condemns Boko Haram for atrocities such as mass killings, abductions, and attacks on schools

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of responsibility for over 10,000 deaths in custody since the Boko Haram insurgency began in the North-East.

Amnesty's country director, Isa Sanusi, made this revelation during a press briefing on Thursday, December 5.

Furthermore, Amnesty International announced that it has filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, alleging crimes against humanity.

“The Nigerian military has frequently treated anyone from areas controlled by Boko Haram as suspected members of the group,” Sanusi remarked.

Allegations of systematic abuse

Sanusi outlined war crimes committed by government forces, including civilian attacks, extrajudicial executions, torture, and enforced disappearances, Vanguard reported.

Amnesty’s findings suggest these actions could constitute crimes against humanity, including murder, extermination, imprisonment, and gender-based persecution.

“The evidence shows that these abuses were systematic and targeted civilians,” he added.

Amnesty Internation speak against Boko Haram atrocities

The organization’s report also criticized Boko Haram for its atrocities, including mass killings, abductions, and attacks on schools.

The Punch reported that these actions were described as deliberate efforts to deter education, particularly for girls.

“Boko Haram has carried out widespread abductions, particularly of girls and young women, and has attacked schools to prevent what it deems ‘Western’ education,” the report stated.

The 144-page report underscores the urgent need for accountability on all sides of the conflict.

Amnesty International reacts to Sokoto killings

