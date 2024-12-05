Tax Reform: Reno Omokri Sends Strong Message to South as Northern Leaders War Against Tinubu's Bills
- The former aide to ex-President Jonathan warned against divisive rhetoric over Tinubu's tax reform, labeling it a ploy to sow discord
- Omokri advised restraint and emphasized dialogue, reminding supporters that Tinubu gained significant backing from the North
- He decried false narratives aiming to fracture Nigeria’s unity, such as claims of anti-North policies and foreign military interventions
Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has cautioned Nigerians against divisive rhetoric surrounding President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bill.
In a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter), Omokri addressed rising tensions, warning against attempts to pit the North against the Southwest through misinformation.
“Northerners are not cowards. They do not vote for who they do not support. There is a large-scale false flag operation on social media aimed at promoting fake theories, such as the Tax Reform Bill being anti-North and the North being anti-Tinubu,” he said.
Omokri added that similar efforts had been made to incite distrust by spreading claims that President Tinubu sought French military intervention to harm Northern interests.
Calls for Restraint Among Tinubu Supporters
Omokri appealed to Tinubu’s supporters, particularly in the Southwest, to exercise restraint in their reactions to criticisms from the North.
He emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and avoiding insults.
“Always have it at the back of your mind that President Tinubu got more votes from Northern Nigeria than from Southern Nigeria. Your job as a supporter of the President is to convince and persuade, not to attack and antagonize,” he urged.
He also highlighted the value of endurance in politics, stating,
“This is a marathon, not a sprint. Insults do not kill. If they did, I would have died between 2011 and 2015. But I am very much alive.”
Warning Against Divisive Tactics
Omokri pointed out that those spreading false narratives aim to fracture Nigeria’s unity. He referenced recent events, such as the infiltration of protests and calls for military takeovers, as examples of such tactics.
“Do not play into the hands of those who want to use this bill to divide Nigeria. The intention is to damage the fraternal relationship between the North and Southwest,” he said.
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944