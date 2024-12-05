The former aide to ex-President Jonathan warned against divisive rhetoric over Tinubu's tax reform, labeling it a ploy to sow discord

Omokri advised restraint and emphasized dialogue, reminding supporters that Tinubu gained significant backing from the North

He decried false narratives aiming to fracture Nigeria’s unity, such as claims of anti-North policies and foreign military interventions

Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has cautioned Nigerians against divisive rhetoric surrounding President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bill.

In a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter), Omokri addressed rising tensions, warning against attempts to pit the North against the Southwest through misinformation.

“Northerners are not cowards. They do not vote for who they do not support. There is a large-scale false flag operation on social media aimed at promoting fake theories, such as the Tax Reform Bill being anti-North and the North being anti-Tinubu,” he said.

Omokri added that similar efforts had been made to incite distrust by spreading claims that President Tinubu sought French military intervention to harm Northern interests.

Calls for Restraint Among Tinubu Supporters

Omokri appealed to Tinubu’s supporters, particularly in the Southwest, to exercise restraint in their reactions to criticisms from the North.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and avoiding insults.

“Always have it at the back of your mind that President Tinubu got more votes from Northern Nigeria than from Southern Nigeria. Your job as a supporter of the President is to convince and persuade, not to attack and antagonize,” he urged.

He also highlighted the value of endurance in politics, stating,

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. Insults do not kill. If they did, I would have died between 2011 and 2015. But I am very much alive.”

Warning Against Divisive Tactics

Omokri pointed out that those spreading false narratives aim to fracture Nigeria’s unity. He referenced recent events, such as the infiltration of protests and calls for military takeovers, as examples of such tactics.

“Do not play into the hands of those who want to use this bill to divide Nigeria. The intention is to damage the fraternal relationship between the North and Southwest,” he said.

