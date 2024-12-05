The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) has urged the DSS to release findings from its investigation into allegations linking Senator Shehu Buba to a wanted terrorist, Abubakar Idris.

The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF), a civil society group, has demanded the Department of State Services (DSS) disclose the findings of its investigation into allegations linking Senator Shehu Buba to a wanted terrorist, Abubakar Idris.

Senator Buba, who represents Bauchi South and chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has been accused of providing logistical support to Idris, a notorious terrorist apprehended in Bauchi State in August 2024.

Group demands knowledge on investigation into Senator Buba's alleged terrorism linkage Photo credit: @Nigerianstories/@Benking443

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that despite these claims, the Senator continues to hold a critical security role, a situation the NDF finds alarming.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng and released by its spokesperson, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, the NDF criticized DSS' delay in publicizing the investigation findings, describing it as detrimental to national security.

“Political patronage is a major factor enabling the proliferation of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

“The failure to investigate and prosecute individuals like Senator Buba sends a dangerous message to criminals and law-abiding citizens alike," Ezenekwe said.

NDF raises concerns over national security

The group highlighted Senator Buba’s controversial past, including his alleged ties to bandits and Tukur Mamu, a publisher linked to criminal activities.

The NDF emphasized the devastating effects of terrorism and banditry, which have displaced communities, hindered agriculture, and claimed countless lives, particularly in the North-Central and North-East regions.

“The DSS must consider the thousands of Nigerians who have been murdered, ma!med, or displaced by terrorist activities,” Ezenekwe added.

The NDF urged the Senate to suspend Senator Buba from his position pending the outcome of the DSS investigation.

Terrorism allegation: Constituents move to recall Shehu Buba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi State Senator Shehu Buba is currently facing a wave of intense scrutiny and discontent from his constituents, culminating in a formal recall process aimed at removing him from office.

The senator, who represents the South Senatorial District of Bauchi, is embroiled in a scandal following revelations linking him to individuals with terrorist ties.

This, however, has led to widespread calls for accountability and a rare political maneuver to revoke his mandate.

Source: Legit.ng