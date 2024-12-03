President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Cape Town for the 11th session of the Nigeria South Africa Bi-National Commission

Tinubu called for the Nigeria—South Africa strategic partnership to become a model of leadership, economic integration, and shared prosperity for the African continent

At the meeting on Tuesday, December 3, South Africa announced a passport-free visa application for Nigerian tourists

Cape Town, South Africa - President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has announced that Nigerian tourists can now apply for a visa without the need to submit a passport.

Legit.ng reports that Ramaphosa made the announcement on Tuesday, December 3, during the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, which was attended by President Bola Tinubu.

South Africa determined to solidify bonds with Nigeria

He explained that South Africa had simplified its visa processes to make travel easier for Nigerian business people and tourists, introducing measures such as five-year multiple-entry visas.

He said:

“Our efforts to create a favourable environment included simplifying the visa process for Nigerian business people travelling to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian business people were granted a five-year multiple-entry visa."

Furthermore, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to removing barriers to increased investment and addressing the challenges faced by companies in both nations.

Ramaphosa said:

“As we marked 30 years of diplomatic relations, we saw a bright future for our relationship. Our strong bonds of friendship provided a solid foundation for more meaningful economic cooperation."

Tinubu tasks Nigeria, South Africa on transformation

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu urged both countries to overcome what he called "irritants" that hinder their collaboration and focus on transforming Africa's global image.

The Nigerian leader highlighted the importance of cooperation between the continent's two largest economies and its potential to redefine the global perception of the continent.

His words:

"I cannot pretend that all has gone satisfactorily well. We can identify the gaps and challenges, including persistent irritants in our relations, and deal with them appropriately."

"Together, we can act as engines of economic integration and development in our respective sub-regions as well as on the continent."

