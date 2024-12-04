The Nigeria Police Force has suspended four officers for stealing N43.16 million during an unauthorized arrest at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

The officers, found guilty of misconduct and tampering with evidence, attempted to conceal their actions by spreading false narratives

The force also condemned misinformation campaigns implicating the Inspector-General of Police, emphasizing ongoing efforts to reform and professionalize the police force

The Nigeria Police Force has suspended four officers implicated in the theft of ₦43.16 million from a total of ₦74.95 million recovered during an unauthorised arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Officers Found Guilty

The suspended officers—DSP Peter Ejike, Inspector Ekende Edwin, Inspector Esther Okafor, and Sergeant Talabi Kayode, all attached to Zone 7 Headquarters—were found guilty of conspiring to tamper with exhibits, abuse of office, and other acts of misconduct.

According to Adejobi, the officers arrested Andrew Ejah, an employee of FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited, who was transporting the cash on behalf of clients in August 2023.

Concealed Cash and Investigation

The officers were alleged to have reported only ₦31.79 million as the recovered amount, concealing the remaining ₦43.16 million.

Following a petition by the money's owners, the case was escalated to the IGP Monitoring Unit.

Investigations revealed that the officers conspired to steal part of the cash and attempted to cover their tracks by claiming technical issues with evidence and spreading false narratives.

Disciplinary Action

Adejobi stated that intense investigations and trials before disciplinary panels exposed the officers' misconduct.

They took photographs of the suspect and the money at the point of arrest but claimed the phone they used was damaged and lost.

These officers have been suspended for serious misconduct, tampering with exhibits, abuse of office, corrupt practices, illegal duty, and unprofessional behavior.

Denial of Allegations Against IGP

Adejobi also condemned a "sponsored misinformation campaign" aimed at implicating the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the scandal.

He dismissed allegations that the IGP is shielding a cartel accused of smuggling suspicious new banknotes from the Central Bank of Nigeria, urging the public and media to avoid spreading false narratives that undermine public trust.

