NLC: Anger as Former Chairman Slumps, Dies in Edo, Details Emerge
- Kaduna Eboigbodin, a one-time chairman of the Edo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has reportedly slumped and died during an encounter with police officers in Benin City
- Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened on Monday, December 2, 2024, at a checkpoint in Upper Sakponba, Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state
- The late Eboigbodin was a former head of Uhunmwonde local government administration and the erstwhile national vice-chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)
Benin City, Edo state - Kaduna Eboigbodin, a former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo state, has tragically passed away.
Eboigbodin's death occurred after an alleged encounter with police officers at a roadblock in the Upper Sokponba area of Benin City.
Kaduna Eboigbodin: CSOs outraged
The sudden exit of the labour leader has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice from labour unions, civil society organisations, and the public.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, December 3, civil society groups have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to identify and hold accountable the officers involved.
Eboigbodin was reportedly stopped on Monday, December 2, while driving with his wife. According to Reverend David Ugolor, executive director of the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), initial accounts from Eboigbodin’s wife revealed that the police demanded his vehicle papers, which were up to date. They allegedly raised concerns about a discrepancy between the car’s glass engraving and its plate number. Despite providing explanations, the police reportedly seized his documents, ordered his arrest, and called for a tow truck to impound his car.
The tension at the scene escalated, and Eboigbodin reportedly slumped. Bystanders and his wife rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Kaduna Eboigbodin's death: Police react
Meanwhile, the Edo state police command denied the allegation.
Moses Yamu, the spokesperson of the police in the south-south state explained that the account shared by civil rights groups does not align with the version provided by the deceased’s wife to the authorities.
Legit.ng reports that apart from being a former NLC state chairman, Eboigbodin served as the national vice chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).
Former NLC president, Ciroma dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ali Ciroma, a former NLC president, died in Borno.
Ciroma breathed his last at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri. A family member, who is also the secretary of the Borno state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ali Ibrahim Ciroma, announced the death of the unionist in a statement.
