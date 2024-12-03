Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s brother-in-law, Pastor Bayo Adeyokunnu, could as the next Owa of Obokun of Ijeshaland, Osun State.

Adeboye gave the hint that Adeyokunnu could succeed the late Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

The popular man of God dropped the hint during Adeyokunnu’s 70th birthday celebration at the RCCG Victory Temple in Bowie, Maryland, USA on October 16, 2024.

According to The Punch, Adeyokunnu is the Deputy Continental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the United States.

Adeyokunnu is reportedly being considered as a potential candidate to replace Oba Aromolaran, who passed away on September 12, 2024.

Adeboye said he had known Adeyokunnu before he married his sister, and that was about 60 years ago.

“Like you have been told, he is a prince. You might think we are joking, but God might take your joke seriously, and your pastor may end up becoming the next king.

“I am also from Ijeshaland, and in our tradition, we don’t speak English before the royal highness, so I will pray for him in English,”

Should Adeyokunnu become the next Owa of Obokun, he would become the second RCCG pastor from the United States to ascend to a traditional royal title.

Ọba Ghandi Ọláoyè, an RCCG pastor from the USA was crowned the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State a year ago.

