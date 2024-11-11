For many workers around the world, especially in Africa, a number of significant factors stand out when considering a good place to work

A good Company must provide inclusion and growth opportunities, as well as acknowledge and reward employee accomplishments

A new report presented by Forbes and Statista has shown that South African companies dominate the top list of good companies to work

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

When considering what makes a company a wonderful place to work, a number of important factors stand out to many workers worldwide, particularly in Africa.

Employees assessed their employers based on critical factors such as compensation, opportunities for career advancement, and remote work flexibility. Photo Credit: Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Prioritizing employee well-being, cultivating a pleasant workplace culture, providing growth and inclusive opportunities, and recognizing and rewarding employee achievements are all critical for companies.

Forbes and Statista recently presented the seventh annual ranking of the World's Best Employers 2024.

The report conducted a survey of more than 300,000 workers for global corporate organizations across more than 50 nations.

Workers evaluated their employers on important criteria like pay, prospects for professional growth, and flexibility in working remotely.

The top 10 African businesses listed on Forbes' 2024 list of the best places to work, out of 850 businesses in 48 countries, are as follows:

Standard Bank Group (South Africa)

The commercial bank Standard Bank Group has its main office in Johannesburg, South Africa. The bank provides consulting services, risk management, wealth management, insurance, investment, borrowing, lending, and transactional banking.

Nedbank (South Africa)

The bank holding firm Nedbank Group Ltd. offers financial services through Nedbank Ltd., its banking subsidiary. Nedbank Wealth, Center, and Fellow Subsidiaries, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, and Nedbank Retail and Business Banking are its business segments.

MTN Group (South Africa)

The MTN Group is a global company that offers mobile phone services. The company MTN Group Ltd. offers network information technology services. In addition to integrated fixed or mobile products and services, it provides Internet and broadband products and services. The company works with the local, national, and worldwide telecom sectors.

Sasol (South Africa)

Sasol Limited is a Sandton, South Africa-based integrated energy and chemical corporation. The company supplies chemicals, low-carbon power, and liquid fuels. Mining, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, Energy, Exploration and Production International, and Group Functions are its operational segments.

Firstrand (South Africa)

Through its subsidiaries, FirstRand Ltd., a holding company, offers banking, insurance, and investment goods and services to consumers in the public, private, and business sectors. The following segments comprise its operations: FNB, RMB, WesBank, Aldermore, and FCC and Other.

Adcorp (South Africa)

Adcorp is a workforce solutions company that is committed to enabling people, businesses, and economies to reach their full potential through connections.

Mediclinic International (South Africa)

Mediclinic is a multifaceted multinational private healthcare services organization with operations in the Middle East, Switzerland, and Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia).

AECI (South Africa)

AECI Ltd. (AECI) is a corporation that deals in explosives and specialized chemicals. It creates and produces specialized compounds.

Sappi (South Africa)

Sappi is an international supplier of common materials derived from renewable wood fiber resources. Wood fiber from plantations and forests that are sustainably maintained is used to make its final products and raw materials.

Access Bank (South Africa)

Access Bank is a prominent full-service commercial bank with a network of over 700 branches and service outlets that spans three continents, 22 markets, and 60 million customers. It is a completely owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc ("Access Corporation").

Nigerian bank amongst 100 best companies globally

Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc has emerged on the list of the world's top 100 companies published by World Finance Magazine.

The compiled list featured the bank as the only Nigerian company in the exclusive listing.

According to the publication, Zenith Bank's inclusion marks its achievements and resilience in the global market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng