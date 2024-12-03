President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Cape Town for the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission

Following his recent visit to France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission.

Disclosing his movements in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 3, Tinubu noted that this year’s session marks 25 years since the establishment of the commission.

The statement shared via his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter), revealed that the meeting is aimed at fostering deeper bilateral ties between the two nations.

The President said upon his arrival:

"I arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, for the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission, which coincides with 25 years of the framework established to strengthen ties between Nigeria and South Afric."

Security, trade and investment core of Tinubu's conversation

During the meeting, Tinubu will lead discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on a broad range of topics.

"I look forward to leading discussions at the Bi-National Commission session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on various key areas, including—but not limited to—trade and investment, political consultations, consular and migration matters, defence and security cooperation, banking, energy, manufacturing, and the social sector," Tinubu said.

Emphasizing the significance of tthe partnership between Nigeria and South Africa, Tinubu highlighted the role of both nations as economic powerhouses in Africa.

"As two of Africa’s leading economies, Nigeria and South Africa must keep working together to ensure shared prosperity for our countries and Africa," he remarked.

