Nigerians Uncover Tacha's Alleged Boyfriend, Trace Him Online: "CIA and FBI Got Nothing on Us"
- Some netizens have dug out who former BBNaija housemate Tacha is currently dating and they shared the evidence online
- She had taken a picture of the guy and posted online, and he shared the same photo, and social media users connected the dots
- Nigerians also did more research into the relationship between Tacha and her secret 'boyfriend' and they gathered in large numbers on his Instagram page
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has gotten the attention of netizens as they revealed the identity of her alleged boyfriend.
Social media users went as far as digging his Instagram handle @noteezzy and they trooped to his page to greet him and Tacha.
The former reality star, who is also an On-Air Personality covered his face as she took a photo of him and shared on X. He also posted the same picture which attracted peeps to them.
When @noteezzy celebrated his birthday, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and Tacha dropped some love emojis on it. The ability of Nigerians to dig up information and connect the dots became a topic of discussion online.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
See the different posts about Tacha and her alleged boyfriend in the link.
Reactions as netizens uncover Tacha's boyfriend
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the details about Tacha's alleged boyfriend below:
@teeh_lyfstyle:
"CIA and FBI got nothing on Nigerian youths to be honest."
@_.christerbel:
"No wonder this country no get detective, we be detectives ourselves."
@eye_bee_halliday:
"You can’t hide anything from Nigerians except they ain’t ready for you."
@grace_emmanuel_52:
"Nigerians perform more than DSS in aproko matter but when it comes to real life world, they start running around."
@fabulousifyb:
"Her life, her luck, and her business. We watch, we don’t judge, and we wish her well."
@mikkymill47:
"If you like cut the full picture and leave only his slippers. We Nigerians go uncover it and show it to the world."
@kell_y4653:
"The guy no small o."
Tacha goes on date with mystery man
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tacha is currently enjoying her relocation to the United Kingdom.
This was after the reality TV star announced her decision to leave Nigeria for abroad.
In a recent post online, the energetic radio host shared pictures of herself on a date with a man as she spoke lovingly about him in the foreign country.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Contact: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng