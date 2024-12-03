Some netizens have dug out who former BBNaija housemate Tacha is currently dating and they shared the evidence online

She had taken a picture of the guy and posted online, and he shared the same photo, and social media users connected the dots

Nigerians also did more research into the relationship between Tacha and her secret 'boyfriend' and they gathered in large numbers on his Instagram page

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has gotten the attention of netizens as they revealed the identity of her alleged boyfriend.

Social media users went as far as digging his Instagram handle @noteezzy and they trooped to his page to greet him and Tacha.

The former reality star, who is also an On-Air Personality covered his face as she took a photo of him and shared on X. He also posted the same picture which attracted peeps to them.

When @noteezzy celebrated his birthday, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and Tacha dropped some love emojis on it. The ability of Nigerians to dig up information and connect the dots became a topic of discussion online.

See the different posts about Tacha and her alleged boyfriend in the link.

Reactions as netizens uncover Tacha's boyfriend

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the details about Tacha's alleged boyfriend below:

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"CIA and FBI got nothing on Nigerian youths to be honest."

@_.christerbel:

"No wonder this country no get detective, we be detectives ourselves."

@eye_bee_halliday:

"You can’t hide anything from Nigerians except they ain’t ready for you."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"Nigerians perform more than DSS in aproko matter but when it comes to real life world, they start running around."

@fabulousifyb:

"Her life, her luck, and her business. We watch, we don’t judge, and we wish her well."

@mikkymill47:

"If you like cut the full picture and leave only his slippers. We Nigerians go uncover it and show it to the world."

@kell_y4653:

"The guy no small o."

