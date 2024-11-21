Simon Ekpa, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested in Finland on charges of alleged terrorist activities

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has called for Ekpa to be held accountable for his actions, questioning why it took so long for his arrest

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation suspects Ekpa of spreading separatist propaganda and inciting violence from abroad

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, reacting to the arrest emphasized the need for Ekpa to account for his actions, stating:

"You cannot stay in a foreign country and sponsor or instigate terrorism and killings in Nigeria. I wonder why it took so long for him to be taken into custody. Let’s hope that the Finnish government has done due diligence."

How Simon Ekpa Was Arrested

Simon Ekpa, a Lahti-Nigerian municipal politician and Finnish citizen born in 1985, was detained by the District Court of Päijät-Häme on probable cause and suspicion of publicly inciting people to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

Local reports indicate that Ekpa allegedly spread separatist propaganda on social media, with the suspected time of the crime being 23 August 2021 in Lahti.

In addition to Ekpa, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has also demanded the arrest of four other men on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Ekpa, who has publicly claimed leadership of a separatist group aiming to form an independent state of Biafra in Southeast Nigeria, is suspected of promoting efforts from Finland that led to violence against civilians and authorities in Nigeria.

Finnish Court Detains Biafran Simon Ekpa

The District Court of Päijät-Häme on Thursday, November 21 ordered that Ekpa be detained on probable cause and on suspicion of publicly inciting people to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

