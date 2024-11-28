Just In: House of Reps Confirms Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - Members of the House of Representatives have confirmed Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.
Oluyede was confirmed as the 24th COAS, on Thursday, November 28.
According to Vanguard, the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Defence and Army, Babajimi Benson, submitted the report of Oluyede’s screening during plenary.
The House granted Babajide’s prayer to confirm Oluyede as the new COAS at the session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.
