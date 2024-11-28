Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Members of the House of Representatives have confirmed Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

Oluyede was confirmed as the 24th COAS, on Thursday, November 28.

The Joint Committees on Defence and Army screened Oluyede. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/House of Representatives

Source: UGC

According to Vanguard, the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Defence and Army, Babajimi Benson, submitted the report of Oluyede’s screening during plenary.

The House granted Babajide’s prayer to confirm Oluyede as the new COAS at the session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

Source: Legit.ng