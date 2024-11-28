PDP's Bode George condemned President Tinubu’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, for disrespecting former President Obasanjo

Obasanjo’s speech at Yale labelled Nigeria a “failing state,” prompting Onanuga to attack his leadership

George said Onanuga’s comments were inappropriate and could have repercussions, emphasizing that Yoruba culture forbids insulting elders

A prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has condemned Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, for his disparaging comments about former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

George warned that Onanuga’s behaviour would have repercussions, citing Yoruba cultural values that uphold respect for elders.

The controversy started after Obasanjo delivered a keynote speech at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, where he described Nigeria as a “failing state,” plagued by corruption and leadership shortcomings under President Tinubu.

Responding to the remarks, Onanuga claimed that Obasanjo was not an exemplary Nigerian leader and pointed out the former president’s role in overseeing what he described as the “most fraudulent election” in the country’s history.

“Obasanjo has consistently blamed his successors for Nigeria’s economic and social woes, despite his own shortcomings,” Onanuga said.

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM, George expressed dismay at Onanuga’s harsh words, saying they were not just politically misguided but also disrespectful by cultural standards.

“An old man who could be Bayo Onanuga’s father said something, and you took him on by blasting him right, left, and centre.

“That is his style because he did it to me before; he didn’t meet me in Ijebu Ode Grammar School. Even if you want to react, the Yoruba culture does not allow that insult from him," George said.

George underscored that such behaviour could have consequences, hinting at the importance of respect for elders in Yoruba society.

“Someday he would pay back because there would be a day after, and that’s more important. He should be vigilant as he walks because it’s possible for him.”

