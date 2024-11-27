The scheduled arraignment of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, November 27.

The presiding judge, Justice Maryann Anenih, abruptly walked out of the courtroom, citing rowdiness caused by the large crowd of Bello’s followers and sympathizers.

Recall that the EFCC is accusing the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of over alleged N110.4bn fraud.

After months, Bello on Wednesday, November 27, appeared before an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama, Abuja for arraignment.

In a quick turn in court, Justice Anenih, who was to take the plea of the former governor and his co-defendants on fraud-related charges, expressed her displeasure with the chaotic atmosphere, as reported by PM News.

“I will not proceed with this case until order is restored in this courtroom,” she declared before rising and leaving.

Bello steps in to restore order

In a surprising twist, Yahaya Bello himself stepped in to de-escalate the tension.

Rising from his seat at the front of the courtroom, he addressed the surging crowd, urging his supporters to leave, Vanguard reported.

“I appreciate your support, but we must respect the court’s authority. Please, leave the courtroom now,” Bello reportedly told the crowd.

The move had an immediate effect, with his followers quietly vacating their seats and exiting the room one by one.

To ensure compliance, Bello positioned himself at the entrance of the courtroom, personally monitoring the departure of his supporters.

The Federal Government’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kemi Pinheiro, is pursuing the arraignment of Bello and his co-defendants on a 16-count charge.

Representing Bello is another seasoned SAN, Joseph Dauda, signalling a high-profile legal battle.

The charges against Bello stem from allegations of fraud during his tenure as governor, with details yet to be fully disclosed in court.

