The Nigerian Army arrested two IPOB members, Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, in Anambra State with weapons and fetish objects

Troops also raided the residence of a kidnap kingpin, Bello Chikidawoje, in Oyo State, recovering two AK-47 rifles and ammunition, and efforts are underway to apprehend him

In Katsina State, troops engaged terrorists in a gun duel, recovering weapons and ammunition, and neutralized a terrorist, preventing a potential attack on commuters

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a kidnap kingpin, as well as the recovery of weapons and ammunition in various operations across the country.

The Nigerian Army has been making advancements against insurgents in recent times. Image: FB/HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released by the Army on Wednesday, the two IPOB members, Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, were arrested in Anambra State with two pump-action rifles, 41 cartridges, and fetish objects.

The suspects, who have been on the Nigeria Police wanted list since 2023, were allegedly involved in criminal activities, including kidnapping.

The Army said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“In Anambra State, troops on patrol successfully intercepted and arrested two suspected IPOB/ESN members identified as Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, in a Toyota Highlander SUV, near Umunze, Orumba South LGA.

Oyo kidnap kingpin nabbed

In a separate operation in Oyo State, troops raided the residence of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Bello Chikidawoje, and recovered two AK-47 rifles, magazines loaded with ammunition, and additional rounds buried inside an animal's cage.

Efforts are still underway to apprehend Chikidawoje and dismantle his criminal network.

Troops duel with terrorists

In Katsina State, troops engaged terrorists in a gun duel, causing them to flee and leaving behind three empty AK-47 magazines. In another operation, troops neutralized a terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition, preventing a potential attack on commuters.

The arrests and recoveries are a significant blow to criminal and terrorist networks, and the Army's decisive actions have prevented potential attacks and disrupted terrorist plans.

Army chief urges youth to consider career in military

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, appealed to the general youth public to join the military.

He described the profession as "noble" and highlighted the numerous opportunities and benefits it offers.

Source: Legit.ng