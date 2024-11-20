The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the arraignment of former Senator Andy Uba on charges of allegedly defrauding Mr. George Uboh of N400 million

The charges include conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretenses, related to securing an appointment as Managing Director of the NDDC

The court has scheduled February 18, 2025, for Uba and his co-defendants to enter their pleas

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, the authority to arraign former Anambra South Senatorial District lawmaker, Senator Andy Uba, on a two-count charge of alleged N400 million fraud.

The court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, has scheduled February 18, 2025, for the defendant to enter his plea.

Court grants IGP approval to arraign Senator. Photo credit: X/Police Commision

Source: Twitter

Allegations and Charges

The charges stem from allegations that Senator Uba defrauded Mr. George Uboh, whose petition to the police initiated the case.

Alongside Uba, Crystal Chidinma Uba and Benjamin Etu are also cited as defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024, filed on October 10.

The Inspector General of Police alleges that the defendants, along with Hajiya Fatima (currently at large), conspired to defraud Uboh in 2022.

The defendants are accused of obtaining money by false pretenses, claiming they could secure the position of Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone who could pay N400 million.

The prosecution asserts that the defendants knew their claims were false, violating Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Details of the Fraud

In a detailed letter dated April 5, 2023, addressed to the IGP, Uboh described how he was allegedly defrauded.

He claimed that Senator Uba assured him of securing the NDDC Managing Directorship for his sister, Honourable (Engr.) Doris Uboh, in exchange for N400 million.

Uboh transferred the money into two accounts provided by Uba but has yet to receive the promised appointment or a refund.

Legal Proceedings

The prosecution has lined up more than six witnesses to testify in the case.

However, police prosecutor Mr. M. L. Anthony informed the court that the defendants, currently on administrative bail, have been evading service of the charge.

The defendants had previously filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit to halt their trial, which delayed the proceedings until the restraining order was vacated.

Justice Ekwo, after hearing the prosecution, adjourned the matter to February 18, 2025, for the defendants to take their plea.

Tragedy, Senator Ifeanyi Uba is Dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has passed away at 52.

He died on Saturday morning, July 27, at a London hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a serious illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng