The Osun State Park Management System has accused the police of shooting its chairman, Nurudeen Iyanda, popularly known as Alowonle, while in custody.

The incident has sparked a wave of tension and calls for a thorough investigation.

Osun Governor’s Aide Shot in Police Custody as Tensions Rise, Details Emerge

In a statement issued by the group’s Secretary, Mukaila Popoola, it was alleged that Iyanda was shot in the early hours of Tuesday after being arrested over a domestic issue.

"Our chairman was shot while in police custody under circumstances that demand a thorough investigation. We urge our members to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their hands. The matter will be pursued through appropriate channels," Popoola stated.

Reacting to the allegation, the acting Police Public Relations Officer for the Osun Command, Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, claimed that Iyanda was shot while trying to escape from custody.

Giwa-Alade explained that Iyanda had initially been arrested alongside some associates on Monday over allegations of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and malicious damage.

"A petition accusing Nurudeen Wakili, a.k.a. Alowonle, of these crimes was submitted to the Commissioner of Police and referred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for investigation.

"Police operatives, acting on credible intelligence, moved to Ring Road, Osogbo, where the suspect and his cohorts were reportedly planning to attack the complainant. On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire but were eventually subdued. Nine suspects, including Alowonle, were arrested at the scene.

"However, as they were being transported, supporters of the suspect ambushed the police, forcibly rescuing him and four others, who all escaped while still in handcuffs."

The police later traced the suspects to a hideout in the Susi area of Oke Baale, Osogbo, where Iyanda was rearrested.

"During a search of his vehicle, a Barrett pistol, six rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and an expanded empty shell were recovered. He made another attempt to escape during the search but was subdued and shot in the process. He is currently receiving treatment and is responding well," Giwa-Alade added.

In response to rising tensions, soldiers have been deployed to the Ilesa Garage area of Osogbo to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Armed soldiers stationed at the motor park have restricted activities in the area, temporarily halting passenger boarding.

