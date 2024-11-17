The Enugu State debate team will represent Nigeria at the World Schools Debate Championship (WSDC) in Panama next year

The Enugu State debate team has been selected to represent Nigeria at the prestigious World Schools Debate Championship (WSDC) in Panama next year.

This announcement followed their remarkable performance at the recently concluded 2024 Democracy Day National Debate Championship finals in Abuja.

World Schools Debate Championship 2025

In a congratulatory letter to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Usman Muhammad, chairman of the national advisory board of the presidential schools’ debate, commended the team's outstanding achievement.

"It is as a result of your state team’s first position at the national finals that the state has been nominated to represent Nigeria at the upcoming World Schools Debate Championship in Panama in July 2025," the letter stated.

The WSDC is the premier global event for top school debaters, providing a platform for intellectual exchange and showcasing debating prowess.

The Enugu State team, comprising Emmanuella Chukwuma of Holy Rosary College, Enugu; Chiamaka Okwuibe of Queen’s School, Enugu; Goodness Chiemerie of St. Patrick’s College, Emene, Enugu; and Chibuikem Ukadike of the College of the Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu, earned this honor through their excellence at the national level.

Governor Mbah awarded cash prizes and scholarships up to university level to the team members, emphasizing that their victory demonstrated the positive impact of his administration's investment in education.

"When we made the pronouncement that we were going to spend 33 percent of our budget on education; that for every N100, we will spend N33 on education, a lot of people thought it was mere posturing or perhaps to earn public acclaim," Mbah remarked during the reception for the students in Enugu.

"But we knew that if we are to achieve a zero percent poverty headcount index, we must do something that is radical in our education sector."

