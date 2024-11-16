BREAKING: Jubilation as 58 Kidnapped Students Regain Their Liberty, Photos Surface
FCT, Abuja - There was an outpouring of joy and relief as 58 students who had been held captive by kidnappers were finally released.
The emotional moment unfolded in Abuja, where the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, formally handed the freed students over to the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State.
Family members gathered in Abuja to witness the return of their loved ones. Many were seen shedding tears of joy and embracing the students, who appeared relieved after their harrowing experience.
Photos of the students during and after their release have been circulating widely on social media.
The images show a mix of emotions—relief, joy, and fatigue—on the faces of the freed students. The pictures also highlight the moment General Musa handed them over to Kaduna State officials, symbolizing their transition from captivity to freedom.
See the photos below:
Details later...
