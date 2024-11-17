EFCC is investigating a Chinese national who tore Naira notes during a confrontation with Lagos State officials

The incident, captured in a viral video, occurred when officials attempted to seal a Chinese-owned company over regulatory violations

Nigerians have called for the individual’s arrest and criticized the apparent protection he received from local workers during the incident

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into an incident involving a Chinese national who tore Naira notes in Lagos.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this to our correspondent on Friday.

Chinese national tears naira notes amidst regulatory dispute. Photo credit: X/EFCC

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that the incident took place at a Chinese-owned company along the Lekki-Epe Expressway when officials from the Lagos State Government arrived to seal off the premises due to alleged regulatory violations.

Chinese destroys the naira

In a viral video, the Chinese national was seen resisting the officials' attempts to shut down the company.

During the confrontation, he pulled Naira notes from his bag and tore them, igniting a firestorm of outrage on social media.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that several individuals, believed to be Nigerian workers at the company, shielded the man from being apprehended by Lagos State officials.

The incident has triggered widespread reactions, with many Nigerians calling for the immediate arrest of the individual involved.

Social media users have expressed their anger, demanding swift action from authorities. Controversial social media influencer, Daniel Regha, posted on his X (Twitter) account:

"The EFCC should arrest this man and charge him to court for committing a punishable offense. However, my concern is how selectively justice is applied in Nigeria. If this were a high-ranking politician or their associates, the case would likely go nowhere."

Another user, @Qladele, wrote:

"The Chinese man who disrespected Nigerian currency should be arrested. The company involved should also be permanently shut down. Disrespecting your host country should have consequences. Those who obstructed justice should also face the law."

Similarly, @Dele93748586 shared a similar sentiment, stating:

"The person who insulted the Nigerian currency should be arrested, and the location sealed permanently. There must be consequences for this disrespect, and the security personnel who hindered justice should be detained."

EFCC arrests those allegedly spoiling naira

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that to relieve pressure on the naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assembled a 7,000-person special task force to operate across its 14 zonal commands, targeting individuals involved in illegal dollar transactions.

The anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, February 7, in Abuja. He said the committee invited the owners of private colleges and other institutions that collect tuition in dollars.

Source: Legit.ng