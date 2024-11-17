APC candidate Lucky Aiyedatiwa is projected to win the Ondo gubernatorial election Aiyedatiwa reportedly led in almost all local government areas as residents await official announcement Security was tight with drone operations managed by Abuja Police Commissioner Olatunji Disu Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is projected to emerge victorious in the Ondo State gubernatorial election held on November 16, 2024. Preliminary results show Aiyedatiwa winning across nearly all local government areas, solidifying his bid for a full term as governor. This comes after he took over leadership following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December 2023​ The election was a significant event, featuring 18 candidates from various political parties. Among the key challengers were Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Olorunfemi Ayodele of the Labour Party (LP).

Despite the competition, the APC’s dominance in Ondo State proved overwhelming, with voters showing strong support for continuity under Aiyedatiwa​.

Nigeria Police Force deploys Drone in Ondo Election

Security during the polls was heightened, with the Nigeria Police Force deploying advanced technologies to maintain order. Notably, Abuja Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu operated drones from the Akure Police Headquarters.

The drones were instrumental in monitoring polling stations and crowd movements, helping to ensure a peaceful process​ The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was praised for its efficient management of the election. Voters reported a relatively smooth process, aided by the deployment of BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) to enhance credibility. Observers commended the peaceful atmosphere, which stood in contrast to previous elections in the state​ As vote collation continues, Aiyedatiwa's camp is already celebrating what appears to be a landslide victory. The APC candidate's campaign focused on continuing development projects initiated under his late predecessor. Analysts believe his incumbency gave him a significant edge, securing voter confidence across Ondo State​

Source: Legit.ng