Leke Abejide, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to adopt advanced technology to combat smuggling

Abejide noted the need for professional leadership, modern reforms, and cutting-edge customs management software to boost efficiency and improve data accuracy

The lawmaker also stressed the importance of partnerships with local and international stakeholders to tackle transnational crimes

Abuja, FCT - The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, has called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to leverage advanced monitoring technology to combat smuggling and other illicit activities along the nation's borders.

Abejide made this appeal during the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja.

Borders: House of Rep Member Abejide Explains Why Customs Needs to Deploy Advanced Technology

Source: Twitter

Why Customs needs modern reforms - Abejide

Abejide stressed the importance of professional leadership and modern reforms in enhancing customs operations.

He commended the NCS for training personnel in anti-smuggling techniques but noted that the journey to full digitization remains incomplete.

Abejide: Why Customs needs advanced technologies

The lawmaker highlighted the potential of cutting-edge customs management software to boost efficiency.

He emphasised the need for advanced technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and foster inter-agency collaboration.

Abejide also highlighted the role of partnerships in tackling transnational crimes.

He urged the NCS to strengthen collaboration with local and international stakeholders, including ports authority, law enforcement agencies, and trade associations.

"By strengthening these partnerships, the Service enhances its capacity to combat transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and other activities that threaten national security," he said.

Abejide commends customs on anti-smuggling efforts

The lawmaker commended the NCS's ongoing anti-smuggling campaigns but urged further fortification of border security through advanced monitoring systems and collaborative operations with military and law enforcement agencies.

Abejide stressed the importance of motivating Customs personnel and assured the NCS of the House of Representatives' unwavering support.

"Yet, we must go further by strengthening our border security and deploying advanced monitoring technology to detect and prevent illegal activities. Combating smuggling is not only an economic duty but a moral one, as it protects our industries, secures jobs, and upholds the integrity of lawful trade," he remarked.

Source: Legit.ng