Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative has unveiled a plan to rejuvenate Nigeria's agricultural sector

The initiative includes launching a Farmers Academy in 2025, aiming to train 15,000 young farmers across Africa by 2027

The programme prioritises inclusivity, targeting a 40-60% increase in crop yields and committing to 30-40% participation by women

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's agricultural sector is set for a significant transformation as the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative unveils a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate farming.

The plan was unveiled at the Shield Africa Summit 2024 in Abuja on Friday, November 15.

A woman carries a bag of maize at a farm in Northbank, Benue State, Nigeria, on August 12, 2021. Photo credit Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Shield Africa's CEO, Mrs Osenaga Orokpo, the initiative aims to address the sector's declining workforce.

“The average farmer is 60 years old, while the average African is 19. If we don’t act now, we are heading towards disaster,” she said.

15,000 young farmers to be trained by 2027

Mrs Orokpo said Shield Africa will launch a Farmers Academy in 2025, aiming to train 15,000 young farmers across Africa by 2027.

This initiative will equip them with skills in sustainable farming, digital tools, and financial management, ultimately creating 15,000 to 20,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2025.

She said Shield Africa will partner with the University of Agriculture Makurdi to enhance training and research, targeting a 40-60% increase in crop yields through climate-smart practices.

The programme will prioritise inclusivity, committing to women's 30-40% participation and robust support for women-led ventures.

The Shield Africa boss said the initiative's focus on empowering smallholder farmers is crucial, as agriculture contributes significantly to Nigeria's GDP, accounting for over 50% of the labour force.

By increasing access to financing and technology, farmers can boost productivity and improve food security, she noted.

Benue deputy governor speaks on food security

Benue state deputy governor, Dr. Sam Ode, emphasised the need for collective action to tackle food insecurity and poverty.

He highlighted the importance of rural infrastructure, citing Benue's road and electrification projects, which have reduced transportation costs by 25% and cut post-harvest losses.

Dr. Ode noted partnerships have enabled thousands of smallholder farmers to secure affordable credit and adopt modern tools, boosting productivity by 50%.

Farmers get grants

Some farmers received seed grants of ₦20 million each for their outstanding agro-preneurship skills.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, Deputy Governor of Adamawa state, and Musa Bosso, Commissioner of Agriculture in Niger state.

Tinubu’s minister hailed for agricultural sector reform

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has been commended as a champion of agricultural sector reform.

The Coalition for Human Rights Promotion in Africa (CHRPA) convener, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, said Senator Abubakar Kyari’s dedication has yielded remarkable progress in the past year.

Source: Legit.ng