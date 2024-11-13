Zenith Bank is set to award over N77 million cash price to startups in Nigeria in Zecathon 4.0 competition

The bank said the competition will see young Nigerian innovators present their ideas during the Zenith Bank Tech Fair.

There is also six-week incubation program designed to equip participants with the mentorship, exposure to thrive in the fast-evolving tech landscape

Zenith Bank has announced that it will award N77.5 million to Nigerian startups through its pitch competition tagged Zecathon 4.0.

This is an increase from the N59 million awarded in the Zecathon 3.0 held in 2023.

How Zecathon 4.0 works

According to information on Zenith Bank website, the Zecathon 4.0 will give startup pitch competition and six-week incubation program designed to equip participants with the mentorship, exposure, and strategic partnerships.

The competition will seek to identify and fast-track the growth of high-potential Nigerian startups innovating in key sectors, including Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity, Fintech, HealthTech, Agritech, E-commerce, and more, Techcabal reports.

Requirements to be eligible

Be early-stage Nigerian startups with a registered business entity

Operate in one or more of the listed focus sectors

Demonstrate a viable product or Minimum Viable Product (MVP) with initial market traction

Present a scalable business model with clear growth potential

Top prizes for startups

1st Place 25 million

2nd Place 20 million

3rd Place 15 million

4th - 10th Place (7 startups) 2.5 million each

For more information and steps to apply use this link.

Applications close on Friday, 15 November, 2024.

