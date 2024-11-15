President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Daniel Bwala, a former media aide to Atiku Abubakar, as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications

In a statement of gratitude, Bwala expressed his honor at serving under Tinubu’s administration

Nigerians on social media have shared diverse reactions to Bwala's appointment, ranging from accusations of opportunism to humor-filled critiques

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointments have sparked mixed reactions across Nigeria, particularly over the inclusion of Daniel Bwala, a former media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala has been named the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications for the State House.

Nigerians react over the apointment of Bwala Photo credit: @oficialABAT/@BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

His appointment, along with three new directors announced to bolster Tinubu’s "Renewed Hope Agenda," was confirmed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, on Thursday, November 14.

Bwala thanks Tinubu over appointment as aide

Reacting to the news of his appointment, Bwala took to X social media to express his gratitude, saying:

"I want to express my profound gratitude to Mr President ⁦@officialABAT⁩ for the demonstration of confidence and trust by this appointment.

"I am indeed humbled and honoured to be called to serve our dear nation under the esteemed leadership of a courageous C-in-C and father."

Nigerians share mixed reactions over Bwala's appointment

The appointment has ignited a firestorm of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with many questioning Bwala’s integrity and others viewing his shift in loyalty with scepticism.

@heisizumichaels said:

“You're just an educated MC Oluomo in my books 🤣. Nothing special about you 👍🏿.”

@Baash_Kano said:

“Daniel Bwala finally takes Akpabio's advice: Wherever you see food, eat.”

@IamCancer1 said:

“Man without integrity. Vomit eater.”

@napoleon2002 said:

“People are really crying about this appointment. What if he was planted to spy on Atiku for the purpose of the election?

"It’s Atiku you should blame for being desperate to work with people without vetting.”

@inspired_Qts21 said:

“How can Nigerians respect you when it comes to integrity, philosophy, and ideology? Because of what will enter your belly and pocket, you will say one thing in the morning and another at night.”

@i_am_olubadan said:

“Hustle o 😃😂😁😅. It doesn’t take much to be an a$$ licker and lickspittle. Just lack honour and shame. This one don secure the bag at least. When is @realFFK going to have a bite?”

Tinubu proposes N47.9trn 2025 budget

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has proposed a whopping N47.9 trillion budget for 2025, marking a significant development in the country's fiscal plans.

The proposal is expected to shape the nation's economic trajectory in the coming year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng