The NJC has announced the suspension of Justice G. C. Aguma of the High Court of Rivers State and Justice A. O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court

Aside from being suspended for one year without pays, the duo were placed on watch list for another two years

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has taken decisive action against five serving judicial officers for various acts of misconduct. At its 107th meeting, the Council, led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, sanctioned these officers for their wrongdoing.

Specifically, Hon. Justice G. C. Aguma of the High Court of Rivers State and Hon. Justice A. O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court were suspended from performing judicial functions for a year without pay and placed on a "Watch List" for two years thereafter.

The Council found Hon. Justice Aguma guilty of aiding a litigant who obtained a judgment at the FCT High Court, Abuja, and filed a garnishee against judgment debtors in Bori Division of the High Court, Rivers State. He failed to raise any query about why the garnishee proceedings were brought to his court in Bori, despite the judgment being deliverable in Abuja.

Additionally, Hon. Justice Nwabunike breached the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2016, and abused his judicial powers by granting ex parte orders without a Motion on Notice.

Two Heads of Court, Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka of Imo State and Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi of Yobe State, were recommended for compulsory retirement due to falsification of their ages. The Council discovered that Hon. Justice Chikeka had two different birth dates, while Hon. Kadi Mahdi had three different birth dates, with his actual birth year being 1952, not 1959. As a result, they should have retired 12 years ago.

The NJC also considered 30 petitions, empanelling six committees for further investigation. While 22 petitions were dismissed for lack of merit, two were deemed sub judice. The Council issued cautionary letters to Hon. Justice I. A. Jamil of Kogi State and Hon. Justice J. J. Majebi, Chief Judge of Kogi State, for their handling of sensitive matters. Furthermore, due to unsubstantiated allegations, the Council dismissed several petitions against various judges, including Hon. Justice Peter O. Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng