After completing his second term as former Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki has gone on a medical vacation

Obaseki thanked God and the people of Edo State, urging citizens to remain hopeful and pray for the state's and Nigeria’s progress.

While some supported his leadership, others criticized his medical vacation abroad

After concluding his second term as Governor of Edo State on Monday, November 11, Godwin Obaseki, has set out on a medical vacation to rest.

This is also to help the former governor undergo comprehensive medical evaluations.

This decision was announced by his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement shared via the governor's official X social media handle.

In the same statement, Obaseki conveyed his deep gratitude to both God and the people of Edo State for the chance to serve.

“Obaseki, once again, expressed his appreciation to God Almighty and the people of Edo State and Nigeria for the opportunity to serve," the statement reads.

Calls for peace, progress, and prosperity

Obaseki urged Edo citizens to remain hopeful and to pray for the ongoing development of both Edo State and Nigeria.

Osagie added in the statement,

“He urged all Edo people, both at home and in the Diaspora, to continue to be hopeful and pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of our State and Nigeria.”

Mixed Reactions trail Obaseki's medical vacation decision

While many Nigerians took to their X social media handle to praise Obaseki’s achievements, others likewise voiced scepticism about his administration's long-term impact.

@Chimamkaru said:

"I thought he just commissioned a new hospital in Benin. Why can’t he check himself up there. Naija my country."

@IOkwuijen said:

"He waited till the end of his tenure before medical vacation? He's on the run. Billions debt and nothing to show for it."

@caleb_habila said:

"Nigerian politicians will say they built world class hospitals but yet travel to other countries to seek for medical services. What happened to the recently commissioned hospital?

@obera35 said:

"Medical vacation to where, What happened to the world class medical facility you commissioned few days back?

"Obaseki is on the run, the 700k scan pages of how Edo monies was utilized is not a sufficient assurance to not smelling the EFCC guardroom. You are a thief!"

Edo governor Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, sacked all political appointees of the immediate governor, Godwin Obaseki, and dissolved executives of all boards in the state.

Okpebholo also relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

The Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 13.

