A Lagos-based Islamic cleric, Abdulrasheed Alaseye, has appealed to the public for help after allegedly losing N351,169 to an online company.

The online company claimed to offer subscription services for SIM cards and recharge cards.

The cleric said the financial loss has left him struggling to support his family and continue his business activities.

As reported by The Punch, Alaseye initially sought to become a recharge card dealer with Tab Trading Services, an e-firm advertising subscription and dealership services for SIM cards.

He said:

“I saw their post on X.com offering to make people certified recharge card dealers. When I contacted them, they asked me to make a payment to start the process. I sent N89,919 on August 19, along with a registration fee of N1,950.”

According to Alaseye, the company continued requesting additional payments until the total amount he transferred reached N351,169.

When he realized there were no results from the company, he requested a refund.

He said:

“They told me I’d need to pay another fee to process the refund. I asked them to deduct it from the amount I’d already paid, but they still haven’t returned my money.

"It’s been almost 80 days. I am pleading with Nigerians to help me get justice. I had to sell some of my belongings for these payments.

"My eldest child is in university, and I can’t afford her upkeep anymore. I’m devastated and desperate for my money back.”

'We are working to refund him,' online firm reacts

A representative of Tab Trading Services, identified only as Ken said that the cleric’s refund was being processed and would be issued soon.

“He registered with us to become a dealer. We provide training, resources, and assistance with documentation.

"We explained the process clearly when he registered. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we couldn’t continue, so we offered to refund him. We told him it would be processed after 29 working days, with a deduction of N53,000 in accrued charges.”

Ken claimed that Alaseye had agreed to the terms and signed a form authorizing the deduction, though complications delayed the payment.

“We never denied the payment or told him he wouldn’t get it back. He’s making it look as though we’re refusing to pay. We’re asking him to be patient; the money will be refunded manually," he said.

Despite promises from the company, the refund deadline passed with only a partial payment of N1,999 issued.

Alaseye expressed frustration, stating that the sum was far below what he needed to recoup his financial losses.

