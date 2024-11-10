The federal government has not issued any directives requiring civil servants to move their Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) salary accounts to another bank

It said this amid rumored report claiming that GTB now has serious problems and may be shut down any moment from now

Cornelius Onuoha, the GTB spokesperson, described the allegation as "completely untrue" in a brief interview

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

FG has clarified that it didn’t give order to transfer civil servants' salary accounts from GTB to another banking institution.

The GTB spokesperson, Cornelius Onuoha, called the report completely untrue. Photo Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

It said this in response to a viral WhatsApp message that read,

“Please let’s all take note, seems GTB now has serious problems and may be shut down any moment from now. Anyone that has money in the bank should do the needful.”

The message had emanated from a media report with the headline ‘FG gives civil servants two weeks ultimum to move their salary account from GTB to another bank’.

The Cable said that the media outlet has however deleted the report.

GTB clears air

The GTB spokesperson, Cornelius Onuoha, called the report "completely untrue" in an interview with TheCable.

“It is a totally false story. The federal government has also commented about it. These same set of people are looking for ways to blackmail the bank since it declared a N1 trillion profit,” Onouha said.

Additionally, Bawa Mokwa, director of press and public relations in the federation's accountant general's office, refuted the report in a statement dated November 4.

Mokwa claims that government employees have not received any directives to change the financial institutions associated with their salary accounts in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

According to the OAGF, the IPPIS office has not issued any general orders to this effect because there is no basis for such a directive, and any request to switch salary accounts is still up to the individual employee.

“The OAGF explained that whenever there is an application for change of salary account, such is always a personal decision of the worker concerned. The IPPIS Office has not issued any general directive to this effect as there was no reason to do so,” Mokwa said.

“The OAGF tasked financial institutions to implement necessary strategies to boost customers’ confidence and guarantee efficient fulfillment of their obligations to persons whose salaries are domiciled in such financial institutions and Nigerians in general.

“The OAGF noted that there are agencies that are statutorily mandated to determine the health as well as viability of financial institutions and expressed optimism that those agencies are up to their tasks.”

Additionally, the OAGF recommended employees who might have good cause to modify their salary accounts on the IPPIS platform to adhere to the formal protocols.

GTBank completes system upgrade

Legit.ng reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has fully transitioned to a new finacle core banking application systems suite.

The bank announced the completion of the transition in a message to customers.

The transition, which began over the weekend, has affected customers' use of digital channels for transactions and delayed the reopening of GTBank's branches on Monday, October 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng