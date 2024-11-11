The Nigerian Army has launched an operation to dismantle the Lukarawa terror group, intensifying attacks in Sokoto and Kebbi,

Linked to jihadi factions in Mali and Niger, Lukarawa poses a rising security threat, prompting the army to deploy specialized forces under ‘Operation Fasan Yamma'

Lt. Gen. Oluyede urged communities in affected areas to support the operation by providing vital intelligence to aid in securing the region

Sokoto state — The Nigerian Army has mobilized a new operation to counter a recently identified terror group, Lukarawa, which has heightened attacks in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, visited the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto on Sunday, November directing troops to confront and dismantle the extremist group that has been reportedly recruiting local youths into its ranks.

Addressing his troops, Lt. Gen. Oluyede emphasized the urgency of their mission, stating,

“One of the reasons I am here is to charge up my soldiers to rise to the challenge, and that we shall do.”

'Lukarawa linked to foreign Jihadist networks

According to the Defence Headquarters, Lukarawa has affiliations with jihadi factions in Mali and Niger, raising serious security concerns across Nigeria's northwest, The Punch reported.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, noted,

“The emergence of the group is linked to political instability in Mali and Niger, which has fueled the spread of extremist elements into Nigeria.”

The group reportedly has a history in the Tangaza and Gudu local government areas, where it has allegedly been active since 2018, enforcing strict rules, imposing levies on locals, and inciting fear among residents.

Community support vital to success, says Oluyede

During his visit to the Masallaci community in Tangaza LGA, Lt. Gen. Oluyede called for local cooperation, emphasizing that reliable information from residents is key to combating the security threat, Vanguard reported.

“We need the support of Nigerians so that we can have economic prosperity in the country.

"If we don’t get their support, we can’t succeed, and if we don’t succeed, the country won’t be secure.”

The COAS also visited local leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to discuss security collaboration and garner support from community stakeholders.

Army deploys specialized forces in 'operation Fassan yamma'

As part of the new operation, troops from the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force, and specialized units under 'Operation Fasan Yamma' have been deployed to targeted areas in Sokoto and Kebbi.

A military source confirmed that a signal from headquarters instructed forces to mobilize immediately to troubled zones for clearance operations.

