Northern and North-central regions will experience slight dust haze, while the Southern region can expect sunny skies and thunderstorms with slight rains

NiMet advises the public to take precautions due to the dust particles in suspension and the potential for strong winds preceding thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a mix of dust haze and rain across various regions of Nigeria from November 11 to 13, 2024.

The weather outlook, released on Sunday, provides a detailed prediction for the Northern, North-central, and Southern regions of the country.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms. Photo credit: Jmaes Marshall via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, NiMet predicts slight dust haze with localized visibility of 2 km to 5 km in the Northern and North-central regions during the forecast hours.

In the Southern region, sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland areas. Thunderstorms with slight rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states in the morning.

NIMET predicts weather across Nigeria

By the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with slight rains are expected in parts of southern Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta States.

The forecast for Tuesday indicates slight dust haze with localized visibility of 2 km to 5 km in the Northern and North-central regions.

In the Southern region, sunny and hazy skies will prevail over the inland areas, with patches of clouds expected over the coastal states.

On Wednesday, slight dust haze with localized visibility of 2 km to 5 km is expected to persist in the Northern and North-central regions.

In the Southern region, sunny and hazy skies will continue over the inland areas, while patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal states. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet has urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles remain in suspension. The agency advised individuals with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the current weather conditions.

Additionally, NiMet warned that strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, and the public should take adequate precautions.

NiMET predicts heavy rainfall

