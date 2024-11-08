A powerful storm system caused flash flooding across Missouri, leaving at least five people dead, including a couple in their 70s who served as election poll workers

Torrential rains dumped up to 8 inches over two days, leading to severe flooding, road closures, and dozens of water rescues in affected counties

Wright and St. Louis counties faced some of the worst impacts, with multiple vehicles swept away by fast-rising waters, tragically resulting in fatalities

A powerful storm system swept across Missouri this week, leading to flash flooding that claimed the lives of at least five people, including a couple in their 70s who served as election poll workers.

Torrential rains drenched parts of the state, causing widespread flooding, road closures, and dozens of water rescues.

Flooding kills 5 lives, including elderly US election workers. Photo credit: Milwaukee via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Flash Flooding Causes Fatalities and Multiple Rescues

The intense rainfall brought up to 8 inches of water over two days in several Missouri counties. This deluge was part of a larger storm system that also triggered tornadoes in nearby Oklahoma and Arkansas, adding to the region’s weather challenges.

Missouri's Wright and St. Louis counties experienced some of the most severe impacts.

In Wright County, located about 210 miles southeast of Kansas City, a 70-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Manes, Missouri, lost their lives early Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Patrol, the couple’s vehicle was swept away by floodwaters from Beaver Creek around 4:30 a.m. Tragically, their bodies were discovered more than four hours later.

Wright County Clerk Loni Pedersen confirmed that both victims were local poll workers, describing the loss as deeply impactful to the community.

The state patrol also reported that three individuals in two other vehicles were swept into the fast-rising creek at Beaver Creek but managed to escape by swimming to safety.

Two more fatalities were reported in St. Louis County on Tuesday morning, where firefighters responded to the sighting of a submerged SUV near Gravois Creek, close to Interstate 55.

Rescue crews broke into the vehicle through the sunroof but were unable to save the woman inside, who was pronounced dead shortly after being extracted, according to Lemay Fire Protection District spokesperson Jason Brice.

Many killed and displaced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is going through another phase of hardship resulting from environmental hazards caused by flooding.

Legit.ng reports that many states across the 36 states of the country are currently submerged by flood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng