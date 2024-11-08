The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has given fresh update about the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt in Rivers state

The NSIB confirmed that the black box including both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder was located and retrieved in the early hours of Friday, November 8

Legit.ng reports that the black box is a critical component necessary for a comprehensive investigation and cause of the crash

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The black box including both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, have been recovered from a helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State On October 24.

Legit.ng recalls that Sikorsky SK76 helicopter operated by East Wind Aviation carrying six passengers and two crew members plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar.

Three bodies were recovered from the crash site while five are still missing.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed the recovery of the black box on Friday, November 8.

As reported by The Punch, the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, disclosed that the black box was located and retrieved in the early hours of Friday.

Oladeji said NSIB and its Search and Recovery partners, including NNPC, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Navy, and HydroDive were involved in the recovery of the black box.

She added that the recovered recorder will be transported to the bureau’s data analysis laboratory.

The statement partially read:

“It will undergo data extraction and analysis by NSIB’s specialists to provide insights into the operational and technical conditions leading up to the accident and to help determine the cause,”

Keyamo gives update on Port Harcourt helicopter crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, gave a fresh update on the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Keyamo confirmed that the body of the fourth victim of the helicopter crash has been discovered on Sunday, October 27.

Legit.ng recalls that the helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with eight passengers crashed on Thursday morning, October 24.

