FCT, Abuja - The Niger Delta Activists for Renewed Hope (NDARH) has issued 72 hours ultimatum for the sack of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, (NNPCL) boss, Mallam Mele Kyari.

The group said failure to sack Kyari would compel its members to occupy the streets in Abuja and Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

The group accused Kyari of sabotaging the agenda of President Bola Tinubu

The Niger Delta activists lamented the nonfunctioning of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, despite the trillions of naira injected for their rehabilitation.

This was contained in a press statement signed and available to Legit.ng by Comrade Jack Dickson and Barr. Kingsley Idono, President and Secretary on Thursday, November 7.

"Despite trillions of naira the government injected to making sure our refineries were rehabilitated, none is functioning and the man who should bury his head in shame and resign honourably, to give way to someone who would revive the plants from comatose and end incessant queues in our filing stations and crash the pump price to enable Nigerians to smile again; has suddenly become more powerful than all Nigerians.

"We in Niger Delta Activists for Renewed Hope will not keep quiet and allow an individual to sabotage the agenda of Mr. President. We know how much we suffered to deliver this government in our region and Port Harcourt and Warri refineries were part of the promises we made to our people.

Port Harcourt Refinery contractor Set to announce completion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians will know the completion stage of the Port Harcourt Refinery on or before October 2, 2024.

The contractor handling the project disclosed that it will publicly disclose the completion date following inquiries by Femi Falana.

Falana had written to the company via its lawyers, asking it to provide a precise completion date for the refinery.

