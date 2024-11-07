The Defence Headquarters has declared nine persons wanted for violent extremism and terrorism charges in the northeast region

Northeast Nigeria has been under security threats for over three decades because of terrorist activities, with Boko Haram taking the lead

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, all the nine wanted persons are from the northeast region

The Defence Headquarters has declared nine individuals wanted for terrorism and violent extremism activities in Nigeria's North East region. The region has seen an escalation in insurgent activities in recent years, with these groups seeking to establish an Islamic caliphate.

According to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, all nine individuals are from the North East region, where groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been responsible for numerous attacks and deaths.

These individuals are:

Abu Khadijah Abur Rahman Dadi Gumba Abu Yusuf Musa Wa’a Usman Kanin Shehu Ibrahim Suyeka Ba Sulhu Idris Taklakse

Defence Headquarters calls for public assistance

According to Vanguard, the Defence Headquarters is urging the public to assist by providing any relevant information that may lead to the apprehension of these suspects. This move underscores the government's commitment to addressing security threats in the region.

Nigeria has been grappling with terrorism and extremism for years, with Boko Haram being a major player. Founded by Mohammed Yusuf in 2002, the group seeks to rid Nigeria of Western and secular institutions. Since 2009, Boko Haram has carried out numerous attacks against Nigerian security forces and civilians.

The declaration of these nine individuals as wanted is a significant step towards restoring peace to the North East region. With the help of the public, the authorities hope to bring these individuals to justice and put an end to the violence and extremism that has plagued the region for so long.

