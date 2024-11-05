A Gwagwalada court sentenced 22-year-old Samson Sunday to clean hospital restrooms for 10 days for evading a N27,000 barbershop bill

Magistrate Nuhu Tukur stressed that the community service aims to instill responsibility and deter future misconduct

Sunday apologized, promising to avoid such actions, which influenced the court to choose community service over harsher penalties

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has ordered Samson Sunday, a 22-year-old resident of Angwan Dodo, to serve an unusual sentence following his conviction for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sunday, found guilty of evading payment at a barbershop, must clean restrooms at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for 10 consecutive days.

Delivering the sentence, Senior Magistrate Nuhu Tukur emphasized the court's commitment to rehabilitative justice, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He expressed the belief that performing community service would instil responsibility in the young man, warning Sunday to avoid such criminal behaviour in the future.

"This sentence is not just about punishment; it is also an opportunity for you to reflect on your actions and improve yourself," Magistrate Tukur stated.

He instructed corrections officers to monitor Sunday throughout the duration of his service to ensure compliance.

Defendant pleads for leniency

During the hearing, Sunday pleaded for the court’s mercy and assured the magistrate that he would not repeat his offense, Vanguard reported.

In his words,

"I am very sorry for my actions, and I promise this will not happen again."

His plea appeared to influence the magistrate’s decision to impose community service rather than a harsher penalty.

The case arose after Okoro Chinaza, the owner of a barbershop in Gwagwalada, reported Sunday to the Gwagwalada Police Station on October 29.

According to prosecutor Abdullahi Tanko, Sunday had visited Chinaza’s barbershop for a haircut and other services but left without paying the N27,000 fee.

"This act constitutes a clear violation under Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code, which criminalize cheating and breach of trust," Tanko informed the court.

