As social media platforms have evolved from mere communication tools to dynamic spaces for news, commerce, and entertainment, Africa’s digital landscape has followed suit with substantial engagement across platforms.

In many countries, social media serves as a powerful tool for community building and information sharing, even as concerns grow about its effects on productivity.

Nigeria, Kenya others make list of African countries that do social media the most Photo credit: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: UGC

As identified by Business Insider Africa, here’s a look at the top five African nations where users spend the most time on social media each day:

1. Kenya — 3 hours 43 minutes

Kenya leads the continent in social media usage, with a daily average of 3 hours and 43 minutes.

For many Kenyans, social media is a vital technology for professional networking, digital entrepreneurship, and staying informed.

With high rates of smartphone usage and accessible data packages, platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are widely popular, enabling vibrant online communities and the rise of influential digital personalities.

2. South Africa — 3 hours 37 minutes

South Africans rank second, spending an average of 3 hours and 37 minutes daily on social media.

South Africa’s high internet penetration and diverse user base contribute to its strong online presence, with platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook leading in popularity.

From entertainment to advocacy, social media in South Africa is pivotal for social engagement, particularly in the realms of public opinion and cultural expression.

3. Nigeria — 3 hours 23 minutes

With an average of 3 hours and 23 minutes on social media daily, Nigeria is a close contender for the highest online engagement.

Social media is central to Nigeria’s youth culture, where platforms are used for everything from political discourse to business marketing.

Influencer culture is especially robust in Nigeria, with many users turning their social media presence into profitable ventures in the fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment sectors.

4. Ghana — 2 hours 43 minutes

Ghana’s social media users spend an average of 2 hours and 43 minutes per day online.

In Ghana, social media serves as a valuable space for activism, education, and entertainment.

Platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are commonly used to address social issues, while video-sharing apps like TikTok offer a creative outlet for younger users.

As a result, Ghana’s online culture reflects a strong community focus alongside a growing digital economy.

5. Egypt — 2 hours 41 minutes

Rounding out the top five, Egypt’s users spend about 2 hours and 41 minutes daily on social media. Egypt has a long-standing digital footprint in the region, with platforms like Facebook often used for organizing and disseminating information.

Social media remains a central space for Egyptian users to share opinions, follow entertainment, and stay connected, despite evolving media regulations and internet challenges.

FG Announces N2.8 billion google support to advance AI in Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported that through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the Nigerian government has announced new support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria.

This support, provided through a N2.8 billion grant from Google.org to Data Science Nigeria, will bolster the Ministry’s ongoing AI-driven initiatives to upskill youth and under- and unemployed Nigerians, focusing on AI skill development and education.

Source: Legit.ng