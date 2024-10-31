The Nigerian government, in partnership with Google, has announced new AI talent development

The new project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Google.org to boost data science in Nigeria

The fund will see developers go home with about N2.8 billion to help them accelerate AI development in the country

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the Nigerian government has announced new support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria.

This support, provided through a N2.8 billion grant from Google.org to Data Science Nigeria, will bolster the Ministry’s ongoing AI-driven initiatives to upskill youth and under- and unemployed Nigerians, focusing on AI skill development and education.

The Minister of Communications, Digital Economy and Innovation, Bosun Tijani, and Google representatives at the event Credit: Ministry of communications

Source: Original

Google commits $5.8 million to the project

The grant is part of Google's $ 5.8 million commitment to support digital skills programs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during a press briefing at the ministry in Abuja, Matthew Brittin, President of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Business & Operations for Google, said Google.org is giving the $1.7 million to fund data scientists network foundation aiming for AI growth in Nigeria

He said:

“I’m pleased to announce that Google.org is providing N2.8 billion (or approximately $1.7 million) in funding to the Data Scientists Network Foundation, supporting the Honourable Minister’s vision for AI growth in Nigeria.

“This funding will be directed toward critical initiatives that advance AI skills and opportunities across the country.

“Through this grant, we’re supporting the FMCIDE’s 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program, focusing on equipping 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced AI and data science skills.

“Additionally, the Experience AI Program, developed with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, will train 25,000 educators to inspire and educate 125,000 young learners, introducing them to AI fundamentals.

“We are also investing in the Government AI Campus Program, providing training and resources for Nigerian policymakers.

“This program will help ensure that as AI adoption accelerates, Nigeria’s public sector is well-equipped to navigate this landscape with a focus on responsible governance.

“Finally, the AI Fund, created in collaboration with NCAIR, provides 10 promising Nigerian AI startups with ₦100 million in funding, up to $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from Google engineers, and technical support.

“This support will enable these startups to scale solutions that address local needs like healthcare, energy, and security.”

FG moves to build the next generation of AI scientists

Also speaking, ‘Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, said this support from Google is a testament to the ministry's commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation.

Tijani said:

“By leveraging Google’s expertise and resources, we are creating opportunities to equip Nigerians with the skills they need to thrive in the global digital economy. This is a major step forward in our journey towards a more inclusive and innovative future for all Nigerians.”

The aim of the programme

The N2.8 billion Google.org grant will support Data Science Nigeria’s work with the Federal Ministry’s AI talent development programs, including:

DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme to provide 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced technical skills in data science and AI.

Experience AI Programme to equip 25,000 educators with the tools and resources to teach 125,000 young people about AI.

The government AI Campus Programme will upskill policymakers and public servants in AI policymaking.

According to reports earlier this year, the ministry set the stage for AI integration in Nigeria by hosting the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) Workshop, followed by the release of the NAIS.

The ministry and Google also announced the selected beneficiaries of the AI Fund, established by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) in partnership with Google.

Selected startups receive ₦100 million in funding and up to $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits to help scale their solutions.

The startups will gain access to Google’s world-class AI tools, mentorship from Google's AI experts, and opportunities to connect with a global network of innovators and partners.

The 10 startups selected for the AI Fund

BetaLife Health

Bunce

CDIAL AI

Farmspeak

Lendsqr

ProDevs

Rana Energy

SaaSPro Health

Town Talk

Trade Lenda

Google invites Nigerians to its startups AI Programme

The development comes after Google announced the opening of applications for the eighth cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

The programme is in its eighth edition and offers three intensive virtual training boot camps, mentorship, and Google product support.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Google's startups ecosystem in Africa, said the tech programme is open to Nigerian innovators and those from other West, East, and North African countries.

FG announces job opportunities for 30,000 3MTT fellows

Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government said employment opportunities are available for graduates of its 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program.

The program coordinators announced the opportunities in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

In the post, the coordinators encouraged fellows to begin applying for positions.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng