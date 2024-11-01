Just In: Court Grants VeryDarkMan a "Very Stringent" Bail, Details Emerge
- VeryDarkMan, a Nigerian social media influencer and critic, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 1
- The social media activist was arraigned before the court by the Nigerian police over an alleged impersonation
- VeryDarkMan had worn the police uniform without authorisation in his latest content, leading to online outrage and police action
VeryDarkMan, a popular social media critic and influencer, has been granted stringent bail after being arraigned in court over alleged impersonation. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday, November 1, stating that VeryDarkMan was granted bail, but the details of the conditions were not disclosed.
The controversy surrounding VeryDarkMan began when he wore a police uniform without authorization in a viral social media video. The Nigeria Police Force condemned his actions, describing it as a punishable offence. The Police Headquarters issued a statement, vowing to take action against VeryDarkMan for unauthorized use of its uniforms or insignia.
When and how police detained VeryDarkMan
VeryDarkMan was detained by the police after honouring an invitation to discuss the allegations. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, had earlier applied for bail, which was initially delayed due to the prosecution's request for more time to respond.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The case has sparked significant attention, with many following the developments closely. VeryDarkMan's actions have been met with criticism, with some arguing that he overstepped boundaries by wearing the police uniform without permission.
The granting of bail to VeryDarkMan marks a significant development in the case. While the details of the bail conditions remain unclear, the court is evidently taking a stern stance on the alleged impersonation. The outcome of the case will likely have implications for social media influencers and critics, highlighting the importance of responsible content creation.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng