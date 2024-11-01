The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended Olusola Oluokun, Chairman of Oyo East Local Government, following a viral video of his indecent conduct

The House has established a committee to investigate the incident, with the Vice Chairman temporarily assuming Oluokun’s duties

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin emphasized that the swift action showed the House's commitment to upholding the dignity of public office

The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended Olusola Oluokun, Chairman of Oyo East Local Government, following a viral video that stirred widespread controversy.

The suspension was announced on Thursday after a Matter of Urgent Public Importance titled “Urgent Call for Full Investigation into the Indecent Conduct of the Chairman, Oyo East Local Government” was raised in the House.

LG chairman suspended following controversial video

The video in question purportedly showed Oluokun eating half-naked and praising a political figure instrumental in his ascension to office, while allegedly cursing those viewed as adversaries of his benefactor.

His actions were deemed unbefitting of an elected local government official.

In response, the House has established a committee to investigate the incident, with the Vice Chairman temporarily assuming Oluokun’s duties.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin made it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated, highlighting that the swift action demonstrates the House's commitment to maintaining the dignity of public office.

